Manorhamilton shows solidarity with Palestine
A solidarity of love outside Manorhamilton Castle at the weekend
A vigil and demonstration was hled in Manorhamilton in solidarity with Palestine at the weekend.
From Leitrim, Ireland with love and solidarity always with the people of Palestine ❤ #FreePalestine #GazaUnderAttack #SaveSheikhJarrah #OngoingNakba #BDS pic.twitter.com/EbEim7gis9— Sorcha Fox (@whoamireland) May 15, 2021
Donal Fox send a tweet saying "Solidarity & love from Manorhamilton Ireland (settler colonial fort dating from 1610) to Palestinians everywhere, especially tonight in #GazaUnderAttack in #SheikhJarrah in #Jaffa in #Haifa in all the towns & countryside of Old #Palestine, in the West Bank the Jordan Valley etc."
Solidarity & love from Manorhamilton Ireland (settler colonial fort dating from 1610) to Palestinians everywhere, especially tonight in #GazaUnderAttack in #SheikhJarrah in #Jaffa in #Haifa in all the towns & countryside of Old #Palestine, in the West Bank the Jordan Valley etc pic.twitter.com/Ex5zOq91BR— Donal O'Kelly (@DonalOKelly) May 14, 2021
#OngoingNakba #FreePalestine #BDS https://t.co/y2CcoA1xsu— Sorcha Fox (@whoamireland) May 15, 2021
Manorhamilton joined towns, villages and communities across Ireland who held vigials, demonstrations and events to show their solidarity with the Paleestinians at the weekend.
