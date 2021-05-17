Leitrim Back in Business: All non-essential shops re-open today

After months of closure, non-essential retailers swing open their doors today, Monday May 17.

Queues and delays are expected across the country including Leitrim today as customers return to retail.

Retail Excellence, the representative body for the industry, said it will be a landmark day for the 280,000 sector employees around the country.

In a statement, it said the vaccination rollout means businesses can now plan for the weeks and months ahead.

The organisation is also asking customers to be patient as social distancing rules will still apply.

Good luck to all the Leitrim retailers reopening today. Remember #shoplocal

The Leitrim Observer is sproud to support #Leitrimbackinbusiness