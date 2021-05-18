County Councillors set for pay increase in July

Leitrim county counillors are currently paid a base wage of €17,000 before expenses.

All county councillors will get an €8,000 euro a year pay rise from July 1.

Cabinet Ministers will be asked to approve implementation of the Moorhead report today, which recommends a 50% pay rise.

They're currently paid just over 17,000 euro a year - but this will rise to 25,000 euro a year over the summer.

Some TDs say the payrise is justified.

Also read: Garda search operation targeting dissident republican activity in Cavan this morning