Aughnasheelin 5/10K May Walk, Run, Roll in aid of Cancer Research/North West Hospice

The annual Aughnasheelin 5km/10km May Walk in aid of Cancer Research / North West Hospice will take place virtually again this year.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions we are unable to gather and walk to raise the funds. All of us at some stage in our personal lives or communities have been affected by cancer.

North West Hospice and Cancer Research provide wonderful supports for cancer patients and their families.

The Irish Cancer Society through research have made tremendous progress in identifying and treating various cancers, to ensure they continue this great work financial support is needed.

The North West Hospice is a registered charity which requires €1 million per year to enable them to provide the much needed and appreciated care and support to cancer patients and their families.

Since its inception in May 2012 The Aughnasheelin May Walk has raised over €65,000 for these worthwhile charities. You can join this event by heading out for a 5km/10km walk / run on or before May 31st and donate what you can at MayWalk2021gofundme or have a bit of fun by getting involved on social media and Run/Walk/Cycle 42km throughout the month of May, track your Km, Post pictures of you, your family and your friends getting out and getting active and donate what you can at: MayWalk2021gofundme by May 31st #MarathonForMay All posts will be shared to Instagram and Facebook so don’t forget to tag us throughout the month and make sure to use #MarathonForMay! Cheques made payable to May Walk 2021 or cash can be given to any committee member. FB: Facebook.com/maywalk2021

Instagram: #MarathonForMay @northwesthospice @irishcancersociety