National award for Leitrim students at Enterprise finals

A student from Lough Allen College, Drumkeerin has taken second prize in the Senior category at the National Final of this year’s Student Enterprise Programme.

The finals of the Local Enterprise Office initiative were broadcast virtually on Friday from Croke Park with An Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Ambassador Derval O’Rourke speaking with host RTE’s Rick O’Shea, as students and teachers watched on from across the country.

Supported by Local Enterprise Office Leitrim, Amy’s Y2K Vintage won Second Place in the Senior Category. The winning student was Amy Bohan who worked under the guidance of her teacher, Sinead Dore. Amy’s student enterprise was called: Amy’s Y2K Vintage, which had phenomenal sales with her vintage clothing business.

Lough Allen College had winners in two other categories – Shane Lowe came second in the My Entrepreneurial Journey Junior Category and Covid Monster Comic received an award for Best Adaptability during Covid.

The students behind the Covid Monster Comic are Abigail Woznica, Felicity Watt and Shauna McPadden.



There were 72 student enterprises competing in this year’s National Final in what is Ireland’s largest entrepreneurship programme for second level students. The initiative, funded by the Government of Ireland through Enterprise Ireland and delivered by the 31 Local Enterprise Offices in local authorities throughout the country, saw 29,000 students from almost 500 secondary schools across the country take part

Praising the winning students and all those representing Leitrim Joe Lowe, Head of Enterprise with Local Enterprise Office Leitrim said: “This is a proud day for student enterprise in Leitrim. We would like to congratulate the students, their families and their teachers at Lough Allen College, Drumkeerin on winning these national awards in Croke Park.”