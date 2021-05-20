Gardai investigate bones found in Donegal forest

Gardaí have sealed off an area in a forest close to Ballybofey, Co Donegal following the discovery of bones.

The discovery was made yesterday close to the Meenbog wind farm. It’s still unclear if the bones are part of a human or animal skelton.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination. The State pathologist has been informed of the discovery.

