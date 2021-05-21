New Manorhamilton Café opens next week

A new cafe Fulacht Fiadh housed in a former stable building on the grounds of Manorhamilton Castle.

The cafe had a soft opening before their grand oepning next week.

Fulacht Fiadh takes its name from the ancient cooking pits found throughout the Leitrim landscape and their sunburst logo design is inspired by the public drinking fountains that provide clean drinking water to towns around the county.

Cakes, bread, coffeess, drinks and much more will be available we can't wait to drop in and taste the new fare in such beautiful surroundings.

You can visit Fulacht Fiadh Cafe here.