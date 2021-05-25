National Lottery Good Causes Awards taking place virtually this Saturday

The National Lottery Good Causes Awards will be broadcast live from the Mansion House in Dublin this Saturday, May 29 from 1pm.

The National Lottery Good Causes Awards honour the inspiring work and achievements of thousands of projects, clubs and individuals from all over Ireland who with the help of National Lottery Good Causes funding have had an extraordinary impact on their local communities.

The Awards have six categories: Sport, Health & Wellbeing, Heritage, Arts & Culture, Community and Youth. A seventh category, Irish Language, will have a special award to be announced at the Awards final, in recognition of outstanding work done in the promotion of the Irish Language.

The virtual Award show will open with a special message from An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin while the category winners will be announced by some very well-known personalities which will be revealed in the coming days.