Vaccine maker says its vaccine is 100% effective in adolescents aged between 12 and 17

A Covid-19 vaccine has been found to be 100% effective in adolescents aged between 12 and 17.

Vaccine maker Moderna has stated today that its vaccine was found to be 100% effective in a clinical trial involving adolescents between 12 and 17 years of age. It is now set to seek approval to use its vaccine on this age group in America.

Pfizer-BioNTech has already been approved for use on people aged between 12 and 15 in America.

In tests on people aged 18 and over, the Moderna vaccine was shown to be 94.5% efficacious. This means that 94.5% of people who got this vaccine in the trial were protected from Covid-19.