Leitrim man has defective vehicle which had been carrying children

The owner of a dangerously defective minibus was given an NCT clearance just two months before a damning report on his vehicle, Manorhamilton Court was told.

Michael Rogan (45), Litter, Drumkeerin pleaded guilty to being the driver/user of a vehicle which was a danger to the public on March 13, 2019 at Tarmon, Drumkeerin.

After listening to various serious defects that were found on the vehicle, which carried eight children to school, Judge Kevin Kilrane said the vehicle was “a moving death trap.”

The judge made an order that a letter be sent to the NCT expressing the “court’s amazement” that the vehicle had been passed as roadworthy in the NCT Centre in Carrick-on- Shannon.

Sergeant Michael Gallagher told the court a test was carried out on the vehicle on the date in question.

The sergeant told the court there were major defects in the vehicle’s axle and braking systems, it had torn upholstery, a rusty body and fuel leaks and the buzzer and seat belts were not working, which made it a dangerously defective vehicle.

Accompanying photographs were handed into the court.

The 2003 vehicle which had 285,000 miles was seized.

Defence solicitor Gerry McGovern said the vehicle was now at Mr Rogan’s home.

The defendant said he was shocked to hear of all the failures in his vehicle.

The court heard it had been given an NCT cert in January 2019 and it was stopped and examined in March 2019.

It was for a six months period and was tested in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Judge Kilrane asked the defendant why he did not notice the defects.

The judge said he was puzzled that the vehicle had passed an NCT test only a few months earlier.

Gerry McGovern said the defendant had no previous convictions and he asked the court not to ban his client.

Mr McGovern said he was surprised that this vehicle had passed an NCT test around six weeks previously.

Judge Kilrane noted the guilty plea and there were other issues about a tyre that was about to burst and it was made even worse as children were being carried in the vehicle.

The judge said if the defendant brought €750 to court next month he would not be banned.

The judge ordered that a letter be sent to the NCT Centre in Carrick-on- Shannon and the court would expect that the matter would be investigated by the Centre.

The defendant was remanded on bail until June 9 to have €750 in court.