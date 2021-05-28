Leitrim man fined for having MDNA for sale or supply

A young Dromahair man has been fined €400 for having MDMA for sale or supply, at Manorhamilton District Court.

Cael Taff (20) from Bohey, Dromahair had pleaded guilty to that charge that happened on February 8, 2018 at Teeling Street, Sligo.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis on the same date and at the same location.

The defendant further pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis on May 22, 2019 at Church Lane, Manorhamilton.

The court was told that a Probation Report was available.

Defence solicitor Gerry McGovern said the court had asked for medical evidence to see if he was dealing with his addictions and if there was any other way of dealing with the case.

A letter was sent to his GP and a reply was in court.

The defendant had said he was weaning himself off drugs.

Judge Kevin Kilrane said he assumed the defendant was continuing as a user.

When told that the judge had concerns that the defendant was still taking cannabis, the latter said he was not, and he had given them up and he was taking medication.

Judge Kilrane said he was not convinced that this was the case.

The judge said a pre-sentence report said the defendant was reluctant and had been taking his medication in the past three weeks.

Judge Kilrane said this was more calculated for the court than any genuine effort.

The judge said he believed the defendant was still taking cannabis and did not intend giving it up.

He convicted and fined the defendant €400 for the offence of having MDMA for sale or supply in February 2018 and took another charge of possession of cannabis into consideration.

The judge fined the defendant €200 for possession of cannabis in May 2019.

Defence solicitor Gerry McGovern said the young man had no previous convictions and these matters had happened when he was a youth.

Judge Kilrane said it would be a different matter if the court thought the defendant was genuine.

The judge said he did not believe the defendant had made any genuine efforts.

“He has got to realise that cannabis is illegal, it has to stop.”

“I don’t believe he is making a genuine effort to kick the habit.”

Leave to appeal to the circuit court was set at €200 in cash.