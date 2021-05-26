WATCH: Free online event tonight aims to spread a message of hope for 2021

A unique free online event aims to bring a message of hope as we emerge from the difficulties of the last 15 months.

Leitrim's Health Is Wealth has been running as a live event for the last four years but this year it will be streamed free online to viewers across Ireland and across the world.

Aimed at encouraging people to talk about mental health, a subject which has never been more important than during the pandemic, Leitrim's Health Is Wealth also tackles topics like bereavement during the lockdown, coping with depression and isolation and also addiction.

There will be music provided by Mike Denver, Nathan Carter and Leitrim's own Amy Gilgunn and Charlie McGettigan. Well known playwright and poet, Seamus O'Rourke will also feature as will acclaimed author and columnist, Michael Harding.

Leitrim's Health is Wealth will be live streamed from 8pm this evening, May 26.

To view the event just click on the following link: https://youtu.be/xg3ropnkwO0