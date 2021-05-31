Local Leitrim MACE retailer saddles up for Down Syndrome Ireland

Local County Leitrim MACE Retailers, Louise McCormack and her business partner, Elizabeth Mc Cormack, are inviting customers to support staff across their two MACE stores in their Tour de MACE static cycle store event over the June Bank Holiday in order to raise funds for MACE’s official charity partner, Down Syndrome Ireland.

On Saturday, June 5th and Sunday, June 6th, both of Louise’s stores will run the event whereby staff and customers can donate 15 minutes to 1 hour of their time to cycle and contribute much needed funds to Down Syndrome Ireland, MACE’s charity partner. Customers and staff can sign up beforehand by calling into the stores to select their cycling time slot or else they can sign up on the day.

All events will be fully Covid-19 compliant with the static bikes located outside the store away from the entrance, social distancing will be strictly adhered to and each cyclist will be isolated when they are cycling. The bikes and their surrounds will be thoroughly sanitised between each cyclist.

Louise’s two MACE stores taking part in the event are:

MACE Manorhamilton on Saturday, June 5th from 9am – 5pm

MACE Leitrim Village on Sunday, June 6th from 9am- 5pm



Each Tour de MACE makes a real and lasting difference to people with Down syndrome and their families throughout Ireland as funds are transferred directly to the charity. The campaign is an integral source of funding for the development of Down Syndrome Ireland’s nationwide support services.

Louise said: “We hope you will support us and Down Syndrome Ireland by joining in on the Tour de MACE excitement at our MACE stores. We want to encourage as many of our customers to join in if they feel comfortable doing so. We will be adhering to the strictest Covid-19 sanitising protocols but if customers simply want to donate to this great charity without cycling that is great too.”

Since adopting Down Syndrome Ireland as MACE’s official charity partner in 2017, MACE Retailers have engaged in a number of initiatives designed to raise awareness and funds for the worthy charity and have raised nearly €200,000 in that time. This year, for the first time ever, MACE renewed the partnership for a further two years with all funds raised going to support a new online education course for every adult aged 29+ with Down Syndrome in Ireland.

‘Ability Online’ will provide support to adults aged 29+ with Down syndrome who are struggling with isolation and job losses as a result of Covid-19. The course, which will run every 10 weeks, can be delivered remotely and combines online tasks and group Zoom discussions.

Commenting, MACE Sales Director Daniel O’Connell is delighted with Louise’s enthusiasm for supporting this wonderful cause.

“We are very proud of Louise, Elizabeth and the employees for hosting this wonderful event in order to support our charity partner Down Syndrome Ireland. The Tour de MACE event is great for the charity, the store and the local community of Leitrim. It is a fabulous initiative and a fun and healthy way to raise funds for a very worthy cause; all the more important now with fundraising under increased pressure in the current environment,” said Daniel.

Louise is well known in the Leitrim area as being an outstanding MACE Retailer and has worked in retail for over 21 years. Today, she operates two stores in Co. Leitrim: MACE Manorhamilton and MACE Leitrim Village. Louise and Elizabeth locally employ a team of 34 employees, 17 full-time and 17 part-time across the two stores.