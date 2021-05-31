Over 370 new cases of Covid announced this evening

There have been 378 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported to the Department of Health.

The number of people with the disease in ICU is 35, unchanged since yesterday.

Meanwhile, the vaccine registration portal will open for people aged 40 to 44 from this Wednesday, the Minister for Health has said.

Stephen Donnelly said that those aged 44 will be able to register on Wednesday, with 43 year olds able to register on Thursday, those aged 42 on Friday, 41 on Saturday and 40 year olds on Sunday.

More than over one million Covid vaccine doses have been administered in May, taking the total number administered so far to 2.7 million.

Half of the adult population has now had at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.