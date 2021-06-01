Further 3 month extension of commercial rates waiver

As part of the Government’s Economic Recovery Plan announced today, Darragh O’Brien, Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage and Peter Burke, Minister of State for Planning and Local Government have announced an extension of the current commercial rates waiver for an additional 3 months, covering July to September.

The Government previously announced that the commercial rates waiver put in place for the first quarter of 2021 had been extended to the second quarter and it is now to be further extended to the third quarter.

The waiver is intended to continue supporting eligible businesses as they adjust to the reopening of the economy and recover from the impact of the pandemic. Businesses currently eligible for the waiver will continue to be eligible for the waiver for quarter three.

As has been the case with the 2021 to date, automatic eligibility applies to:

• Retail

• Hospitality including hotels, pubs and restaurants, leisure and entertainment

• Personal services such as hairdressers and barbers

• Health services

• Various other categories

It is estimated that the extension of the waiver in the third quarter of 2021 will cost €160 million.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD, said:

“I am delighted to confirm that he current commercial rates waiver has been extended to the end of quarter three. It is vital that businesses are supported as they adjust to the reopening of the economy and recover from what was a most difficult period. It’s equally important that we support our local government sector, who have provided great supports to their communities throughout this pandemic. The cost of the waiver is expected to be approximately €160m and will be met by the Exchequer.”

Minister of State for Planning and Local Government, Peter Burke TD, said:

As Minister for Local Government, I am committed to ensuring continued support for businesses which have been severely impacted by the pandemic while simultaneously making sure our local authorities are not financially penalised and can continue to carry out their vital frontline work. The form of the waiver in place since January 2021 will be applied for a further three month period from July to September 2021.

I recognise that while businesses are in the process of reopening, they are emerging from an extremely difficult period and continued supports for a further period are warranted. This decision by Government will mean continued support for local authorities as they provide key services, such as road maintenance, public lighting, development control and the provision of parks and open spaces, necessary to create the environment in which businesses can prosper.”