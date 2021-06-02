Proposal to develop 8.5Km Blueway connecting Carrick to Leitrim Village

Leitrim County Council is proposing to develop an 8.5Km Blueway along the route of the River Shannon from Carrick-on-Shannon to Leitrim Village and on to Battlebridge.

The proposed Blueway will provide a high-quality cyclist and pedestrian route between Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim Village and Battlebridge Lock to connect to the existing Blueway which runs from Battlebridge to Acres Lake in Drumshanbo.

The Blueway will provide recreational experiences for tourists and the local community using the existing natural assets and will act as an economic stimulus in the area, county and the region.

Starting at Corryolus to the north west of Carrick-on- Shannon, the Blueway will follow the route of the River Shannon northward for a length of some 8km ending approximately 1km west of Leitrim Village at Battlebridge Lock Gates.

Jennings O'Donovan and Partners Consulting Engineers were appointed to provide multidisciplinary engineering environmental consultancy services for delivery of Phase 1 to Phase 5 of the TII Project Management Guidelines.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, an alternative initial Public Consultation Process will take place by delivering post in June detailing information on the proposed project to residents, business owners and stakeholders within the scheme area. The letter drop will include an information leaflet, an outline of the study area and a questionnaire with a stamped addressed envelope for return.

The first non-statutory public consultation will take place from 2pm on Wednesday, June 2, to 5pm Friday, June 25. The questionnaire can be returned together with any submissions or observations to Jennings O'Donovan. Alternatively, submissions or observations made can be made by email.