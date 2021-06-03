€502,500 for Leitrim to help road network become more climate resilient

Sligo Leitrim TD and Minister for State Frank Feighan has welcomed funding for Leitrim of €502,500 under the €17.3m climate adaptation investment programme for regional and local roads.

This funding package was announced today by Minister Eamon Ryan T.D. and Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton T.D.

The Programme will aid 26 local authorities in implementing 432 road improvement projects across the country while building on the support provided under the 2020 July Stimulus Plan.

The types of projects approved for funding include schemes aimed at alleviating flooding to roads, bridge strengthening and repairs, embankment stability measures to protect the road and prevent slippage, altering the level of the road to mitigate flooding and reduce road closure frequency, road edge protection measures and the replacement/repair of seawalls or retaining walls which support regional and local roads.

Among the key local projects are:

- €101,000 for completion of remedial works after the Shass Mountain Landslide, Drumkeerin

- €15,000 for flood relief at Rossinver, Co Leitrim

- €70,000 for works at Rinacurreen, Carrick-on-Shannon

“I wish to acknowledge both Ministers, Ryan and Naughton alongside their department officials for recognising the issue of localised flooding and ensuring significant funding is allocated to our local authorities to address these issues."

The full list is as follows:

LS8243 Shass Mountain Landslide & Dawn of Hope Bridge Completion of Remedial works required to roads and Bridge as a result of a landslide from Shass Mountain in June 2020, which includes construction of new Dam with Silt Curtains to protect road, Completion of works on Bridge and further bank stabilization and works to Culvert Headwalls at Bridge and other repairs

necessitated by further flooding event on LS 8243 and Bridge November 2020 - €101,000

R280 Flood relief to R280 Construct storm overflow pipe on Regional road to Lough Bran - €70,000

R207 Gabion Wall protection - Lough Allen Construct gabion protect to lands adjacent Lough Allen - €50,000

R208 Kiltobrid edge protection Roadside open rain will require culverting and embankment works and raising of regional road junction - €100,000

R287-2 R287-2 at Corcusconny Investigate and repair culverts and clean drains to River Bonet to allow for quicker

subsidence of floods on road -€20,000

R280-53/54 R280-53/54 Ballyglass Clean out roadside open drains, replace culvert - €20,000

L-2079-2 L2079-2 Mullanaleck Clean out roadside open drains, replace culvert - €7,500

L-2098-0 L2098-0 Muckrum Raise road with 2 layers of with asphalt concrete & S.D. - €15,000

L-36551 Rinacurreen Raise the public road to 5 dwelling on cul de sac -€70,000

R281-7 R281-7 Kiltyclogher Clean out open drains in private property and replace culvert - €9,000

L6643-2 L6643-2 Commons Lane 100m of new S.W.drainage/gullies, Raise kerd level, macadam reinstate - €25,000

R282-12 R282 - 12 Drumanure, Rossinver Clean out open drains in private property and replace culvert - €15,000

Total 12: €502,500

“Well maintained roads mean safer roads. Severe weather events can present major challenges to our road users and severely damage our road infrastructure. The grants being provided today will help local authorities make our roads more resilient against severe weather which in turn will go a long way in ensuring that our local and regional roads are safer for all”, concluded Minister Feighan.