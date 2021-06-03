2.9m doses of Covid-19 vaccines given in Ireland
As the Department of Health confirms that 2.9m doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been given in Ireland, the latest daily figures show that 465 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in the last 24 hours.
The latest update notes there are 30 people currently being treated for the virus in intensive care, down four from yesterday.
There are a total of 84 people with Covid-19 in hospitals around the country.
