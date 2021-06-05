Sligo features in Lonely Planet’s '20 most incredible places to visit in Ireland'

Benbulben Mountain has featured on Lonely Planet’s ’20 most incredible places to visit in Ireland’.

The travel guide regularly publishes features with areas of the north west appearing in the various lists of ‘best places to visit.’

The Wild Atlantic Way as a whole is also on the list which encompasses many attractions and scenic areas in the north west.

The Lonely Planet guide describes Benbulben as resembling a ‘table covered by a pleated cloth’ further advsing people to stock up on snacks as the walk up the mountaing is ‘not for the uninitiated.’