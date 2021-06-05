Man drove away without paying for diesel

A Carrick-on-Shannon man who appeared in the local court on a large number of charges including the theft of diesel on nine separate occasions, having no driving licence, no insurance, no tax, no tax displayed, failing to produce all of the above, careless driving and a public order offence, claimed the Gardai were harassing him.

Patrick Stokes, aged 24, from 15 Autumn View, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim pleaded guilty to the theft of the following, property of Noel Scally, Corrib Oil, Leitrim Road, Carrick-on-Shannon: February 2, 2020 €10 agri diesel, January 6, 2020, December 15, 2019, November 25 (all €20 diesel) November 22 (€5), November 11, October 14 (both €20), August 3 (€5), and July 20 (€20).

Judge Kevin Kilrane asked Mr Stokes why he didn't pay for the fuel. Mr Stokes replied he thought he had the money in his car.

“Nine times you didn't have the money?” replied Judge Kilrane.

The court heard Mr Stokes has previous convictions for public order offences, theft, and assault causing harm.

John Anderson, solicitor, said there appeared to be some kind of 'tick' system in place that didn't work. He said Mr Stokes has paid for the fuel and is awaiting a receipt to be issued.

Judge Kilrane convicted and fined Mr Stokes €50 on each ‘drive aways’ and said anyone who consistently drives away like that shouldn't have a licence.

He disqualified him for six months on each count, to run concurrently.

Mr Stokes also offered a plea to having no tax on April 2, 2020 at Townparks, Carrick-on-Shannon. He said he had only just bought the car from his father and has sold it on since.

The court heard the tax on the vehicle was out from the end of December 2019 and the defendant was stopped in April 2020. Judge Kilrane convicted and fined him €200 for the offence.

On March 10, 2021 at Rosebank, Carrick-on-Shannon, Garda Gavin Burke stopped and seized a vehicle being driven by the defendant. There was no NCT, tax or insurance on it. Mr Stokes told him he had an NCT booked and that should be enough.

Mr Stokes took off in the car and told Garda Burke and Garda Currid to f*** off, he was going home.

The Gardai followed Mr Stokes, stopped him and arrested him at Townparks and brought him to Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station.

The evidence was that Mr Stokes exited from Rosebank onto the main road without indicating and took off at speed, failing to use his indicators at the roundabout and travelled up the road at speed towards Summerhill.

Mr Stokes told them at the time he didn’t care about court, he had plenty of money for bail, the judge would be fair to him and he would get it struck out.

Mr Anderson put it to Garda Burke that Mr Stokes told him he was going to his house to get the documents and for the Gardai to follow him.

Garda Burke said Mr Stokes was told not to leave and he was seizing the car as there were no discs displayed. Mr Stokes did tell him he was only after purchasing it.

Patrick Stokes told the court he was leaving the halting site and two Garda stopped him and said he was speeding and told him to pull over.

He said he told the Gardai he was insured and was waiting for the log book to tax the car.

He said three or four more Gardai came and he claimed they were laughing at him. Mr Stokes said he gets stopped regularly and claimed the Gardai are aggressive with him and are “harassing him.” Mr Stokes said he told the Gardai to follow him to his house.

He said every time he is pulled over he is told to get out of the car and his children are getting afraid he’ll be arrested.

On the charge of careless driving, Judge Kilrane said he was not convinced that the defendant not indicating at a roundabout could be construed as careless driving and there was no evidence of his actual speed and he dismissed the charge.

In relation to the public order charge of threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, Judge Kilrane convicted and fined him €200.

“The defendant used the four letter word and I am satisfied he was quite aggressive,” Judge Kilrane said.

He told Mr Stokes that if he has a difficulty with the Gardai then he should speak with the Inspector or Superintendent.

Mr Stokes again claimed the Gardai were laughing at him and harassing him.

Judge Kilrane adjourned the insurance matter until June 22 next.