Leitrim Village man to cycle the length and breadth of the country for Down Syndrome Ireland

Michael Gallagher will leave home in Leitrim Village to cycle 950km in 5 days in memory of his late niece Tilly who passed away aged just 18 weeks

Tilly Gallagher was born in Australia on February 23, 2018, with Down syndrome (Trisomy 21).

Like many others, with and without Trisomy 21, Tilly had a hole in her heart and needed an operation to fix this.

Unfortunately, 10 days before her operation, Tilly caught a respiratory infection and she passed away on June 30, 2018. Tilly was 4 months old. She is missed by all of her family in Australia and Ireland.

The late Tilly Gallagher RIP.

Tilly's uncle Michael Gallagher, a native of Achill Island who now lives in Leitrim Village and works as a civil engineer in Leitrim County Council, is going to complete an extraordinary cycle the length and breadth of Ireland in her honour.

In doing so, Michael will be fundraising for Down Syndrome Ireland West Regional Centre which is currently being constructed in Swinford, Co Mayo and will help over 300 children and adults with Down Syndrome in the west of Ireland.

The funds Michael is raising will be used to create a state of the art Sensory Room in the centre.

Michael would really appreciate your support on what will be a tough and emotional 950Km cycle from June 14 to June 18 on behalf of his beautiful niece Tilly Gallagher.

Michael is wished well in his endeavours by members of Leitrim Cycle Club.

The cycle

The Tilly memorial charity cycle will involve Michael cycling solo the length and width of Ireland over a 5 day period.

Cycling the length 620km from Mizen Head to Malin Head in 3 days and the width of Ireland 330km from Dublin to Achill in 2 days.

The details are as follows:

Day 1 – 14th June – Mizzen Head – Limerick -215km

Day 2 – 15th June – Limerick – Dowra, Co Cavan – 225km

Day 3 – 16th June – Dowra – Malin Head– 180km (travel by support vehicle to Dublin)

Day 4 – 17th June – Dublin – Frenchpark, Co Roscommon – 190Km

Day 5 – 18th June – Frenchpark – Achill – 140Km.

Below you will find links to Michael's Go Fund Me page, social media and contact information.

http://bit.ly/tillyscycle - Go Fund Me Page

https://www.facebook. com/TillysCycle

https://twitter.com/ TillysCycle

https://www.instagram. com/tillyscycle