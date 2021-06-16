Over half a million euro worth of cannabis seized in County Roscommon

Cannabis plants
Gardaí have arrested one man, aged in his 20s, and seized approximately €592,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb during a search operation in Frenchpark, Co. Roscommon today, Wednesday 16th June 2021.
As part of an intelligence led operation, Gardaí obtained a search warrant for a residence in Frenchpark. The search was conducted at 3.30pm by the Roscommon and Longford Divisional Drugs Unit.
During the course of the search, a sophisticated growhouse was discovered in the residence and external sheds on the property. A total of 139 cannabis plants of varying maturity were seized, with an estimated street value of €112,000. Approximately 22.5kg of vacuum packed cannabis herb was also seized with an estimated street value of €480,000. All drugs will now be sent for analysis.
The man, aged in his 20s, is currently detained in Castlerea Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
More News
Author Des Gillmore has published ‘Drumlease: two centuries of a Church of Ireland parish in County Leitrim’
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.