Anger as planning permission granted for wind turbines in Leitrim

Leitrim County Council has granted planning permission to Coillte to build 8 industrial wind turbines in Leitrim close to Drumkeerin and Dromahair. These turbines are of huge scale, 70% taller than the existing turbines in the area, (170 m tip height compared to 100 m tip height.)

Wind Aware Dromahair, a local community group campaigning in opposition to Coillte’s development wants to state the following:

"We are seriously troubled by the Councils’ decisions and very disappointed that they do not share our concern for the protection of the beautiful unspoiled landscape of the area. ‘Leitrim, a Rural Haven’ is how our wonderful County is portrayed. The extraordinarily large scale of these wind turbines, if built, would dominate the scenic landscape and tower above even the existing turbines in the area and would undermine the growing tourism sector in Leitrim and Sligo.



"The likelihood of further landslides is an unacceptable risk, along with the loss of biodiversity.

"Undisturbed and undrained bog is internationally recognised as a vitally important carbon storage reservoir. During construction of the wind farm, thousands of tonnes of bog would be dug up and replaced by concrete. This loss of carbon storage is only one example of the many un-assessed environmental costs of the manufacture, transportation and construction of wind turbines."In addition, the electricity generated by these rural wind farms in the west of Ireland has to be transferred via the national grid to areas of demand, mainly the east of the country, which is in itself a costly and uneconomic process. (Eirgrid public consultation document : Shaping Our Electricity Future.)



"Wind Aware Dromahair gives huge thanks to our many supporters and strong, determined local community for their hard work and encouragement."Concerned people say NO to giant wind turbines in Leitrim and Sligo and YES to smaller scale sustainable, renewable solutions that truly create employment and are less damaging to our precious landscape.

"Wind Aware Dromahair will now progress, with even more determination, by submitting appeals to An Bord Pleanála."