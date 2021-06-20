Tragedy in Tarmonbarry following recovery of a body from the River Shannon

A body was recovered from the River Shannon at Tarmonbarry yesterday afternoon following the deployment of emergency services and the Irish Coast Guard to the area earlier today.
Gardaí have confirmed they are treating the recovery of a body of a man from the river as a personal tragedy.
Searches involving the Irish Coast Guard and Garda Water Unit were ongoing since this morning following reports of a missing local man.
A file will now be prepared be prepared for the Coroner.
