Ray D’Arcy Show to launch ‘Leitrim’s Lockdown Legends’

‘Leitrim’s Lockdown Legends’, a podcast produced by journalist Brian Farrell in collaboration with Leitrim County Council will be launched on Ray D’Arcy’s RTE Radio 1 show tomorrow, Wednesday, June 23.
The podcast, which is funded under the Healthy Ireland Community Engagement programme talks to some of Leitrim’s older residents who have been locked down and cocooning since March 2020.
Mary Flynn from Drumkeerin, Patsy Guckian from Hartley, Carrick-on-Shannon, Frances and Chris O’Reilly from Drumreilly along with Mai and Willie Joe Farrell from Ballinwing, Leitrim Village talk about their lives, challenges and hopes for the future.
They also talk about the lows and highs of lockdown, not being able to see family, loss of their social lives to having a cup of tea with grandchildren after 15 months or getting back into Cryan’s Teach Ceol!
The Healthy Ireland programme is ongoing since 2013 and in this round of funding Leitrim County Council were allocated funding through the Community Engagement programme to produce a series of podcasts suitable for broadcasting on radio and social media.
They look at minding our mental health and address some of the issues that Covid-19 has had on older people in society.
Leitrim’s Lockdown Legends are uplifting, positive, entertaining and motivating and are produced over 4 episodes. All 4 are available now on Podbean, Apple, Spotify, Google & Amazon Music.
