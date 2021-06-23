HSE cyber attack update for Leitrim, Sligo and Cavan

The HSE Community Healthcare for Leitrim, Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan and Sligo has has issued an update this morning in relation to on going issues with services following the recent cyber attatack.

The statement outlines:

As you are aware there has been a cyberware attack on the HSE's IT systems.

While good progress has been made in restoring some of our systems, services around the country are continuing to see significant impacts and disruptions to services. Although essential services are continuing, our systems are not functioning as usual and patients may experience delays and in some cases cancellations. People can check updates on services that are affected on the HSE website service updates page.

Medical card services have been significantly disrupted and our processes are slower as a result. As it's not possible to register medical card applications online at the moment, we are asking people to send in postal applications. While we are processing emergency cards as quickly as possible, applications for non- emergency cards have been impacted. Call 1890 252 919 (9am - 5pm Monday to Friday) if you have any medical card queries.



The vaccination programme continues to be rolled out nationwide. More than 3.45 million vaccines have been administered in Ireland.

For updates and information on each of the vaccine allocation groups, and when and where they’ll be invited for their vaccine, please visit www.hse.ie/rollout.

Vaccine registration opened for people aged 35-39 on Sunday, 20th June

In order to help manage the vaccine registration process, we are asking people to register on a specific day:

20th June for 39 year olds, 21st June for 38 year olds, 22nd June for 37 year olds, 23rd June for 36 year olds and 24th June for 35 year olds.

Many pharmacies are now offering the Janssen single-dose COVID-19 vaccine to people aged 50 or over who haven’t been vaccinated yet. Find a pharmacy to book your vaccine appointment here. Pharmacy Services (hse.ie)

The AstraZeneca vaccine is a two dose vaccine. Please attend for your second AstraZeneca dose when invited. This gives increased and longer lasting protection against COVID-19 including the Delta variant now circulating widely in the UK.

Anyone who received a first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine should get their second dose 8 to 12 weeks after the first dose. If more than 12 weeks has passed since your first dose and you have not received your second dose, you can phone HSELive on 1800 700 700.

The HSE would like to remind people to bring photo ID to their second vaccination also.

Testing continues across CHO Area 1 (Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo).

You do not need an appointment or a referral to get a free COVID-19 test at a HSE COVID-19 test centre. You can book online or got to a test centre during opening hours for walk-in’s.

Those wishing to be tested in all five counties can now also do so online, following the national rollout of the online registration for testing system.

The HSE would like to reiterate the symptoms of COVID-19 which include, a fever (high temperature - 38 degrees Celsius or above), a new cough - this can be any kind of cough, not just dry, shortness of breath or breathing difficulties and loss or change to your sense of smell or taste – this means you've noticed you cannot smell or taste anything, or things smell or taste different to normal. You may not have all of these symptoms. It can take up to 14 days for symptoms to show. They can be similar to symptoms of cold and flu.

The close contact system is up and running and close contacts will be contacted by text with information on their appointment and are asked to follow the instructions in the text.

Full details of testing centres are available at hse.ie

Test centres are operating in the following sites across CHO 1 area at these times;

Cavan, Castlesaunderson, Belturbet, is open seven days a week from 10am to 6pm.

Donegal, St Conal's Healthcare Campus Letterkenny is open Monday to Friday 9.30am to 7pm and Saturday, Sunday 11am to 5pm.

Donegal Town, Cleary Centre, is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 9.30am to 5pm and on Wednesday from 9.30am to 4.30pm. The centre is closed Saturday, Sunday.

Leitrim, North West Business and Tech Park Carrick on Shannon is open Thursday and Friday from 2pm to 4.30pm and is closed Saturday and Sunday.

Monaghan, Cloghan GAA centre is open Monday to Sunday from 10.30am to 5:30pm.

Sligo, Finisklin centre is open from 10 am to 5pm Thursday and Friday and from 12pm to 4pm Saturday and Sunday.

Walk in testing centres are still in operation. You can avail of this service if you:

are aged 16 years of age or over;

live in the same area as the walk-in test centre;

have not tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 9 months - only get another test if you have symptoms of COVID-19.



Letterkenny COVID-19 assessment hub is no longer operating, the long COVID clinic is open every Tuesday.

Any updates to community services are available by county at the following link Community health service updates - HSE.ie