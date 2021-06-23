BRILLIANT STUFF: Kind gesture from Leitrim locals goes viral

Gorby's Newtown Inn in Newtowngore, Co Leitrim
We've said it more than once but we'll say it again - the people of Leitrim are the nicest you'll find anywhere (and those that flit in from West Cavan aren't half bad either!).
Unconvinced? Well an social media post showcasing the generosity of locals in Gorby's Pub, Newtowngore is going viral:
How many places can say that the locals will club together to pay your bill and the pub owner will then taxi you back to your accommodation when you're stuck for cash and the weather's against you? Well you should head to Leitrim, where people go over and above when it comes to helping stranded tourists!
The post, originally published by Maureen Tully, is attracting plenty of praise for Newtowngore and our county.
