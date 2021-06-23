Residents hand in huge amount of submissions on proposed Carrick bypass

Diane Charles and Marie Gibney from Cortober and Caroline Burke and Jennifer Logan from Attirory
Residents from two areas of Carrick-on-Shannon have handed in their weighty submissions on the proposed Carrick-on-Shannon bypass to the offices of Leitrim County Council this morning, Wednesday.
Jennifer Logan-King and Caroline Burke, representing the Attirory area, handed in some 465 individual submissions, the Attirory group submission with 216 signatures and political support from Marian Harkin TD, Marc MacSharry TD, and Cllrs Des Guckian, Paddy Farrell and Enda Stenson.
Estate submissions from Glas na hAbhainn, Cnoc na Si, Ard na Si and Prior's Point were also submitted, as was an online petition with 330 signatures.
Diane Charles and Marie Gibney, representing the Cortober area of the town in Co Roscommon, submitted the Cortober group submission, the Shannon Gael estate submission, 329 individual submissions, and 76 individual submissions representing businesses in Cortober.
