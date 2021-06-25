Deadline for submissions on Carrick-on-Shannon N4 bypass today

Friday, June 25

Carrick-on-Shannon in top four of new IBAL league on waterways

The public consultation period for the project is ending today.

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

The deadline for submissions on the proposed Carrick-on-Shannon to Dromod N4 bypass is today, Friday, June 25.

If you wish to make a submission please ensure it is delivered by the deadline or it will not be considered for inclusion.

For more information on the project see here.

