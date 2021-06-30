Best wishes to Dr Kieran Greene who has retired

Best wishes to Dr Kieran Greene who has retired

Dr Kieran Greene pictured outside the Medical Centre in Carrick-on-Shannon yesterday. Picture: Willie Donnellan

Reporter:

Donal O'Grady

Best wishes are extended to Dr Kieran Greene, Carrick-on-Shannon, who retired from general practice yesterday, Tuesday, June 29, after 41 years of service in the town.

Kieran is a native of Lisdoonvarna, Co Clare, and qualified from University College Galway in 1975 where he met his future wife, Mohill native, Dr Geraldine Scollan-Greene.

They both then worked for 18 months in Australia and two years in Sligo General Hospital before joining the practice in Carrick-on-Shannon in Presentation House before moving out to Hartley and finally into the new Medical Centre.

We wish Kieran good health and happiness in his retirement.

BREAKING: Pedestrianisation of part of Carrick-on-Shannon Town Centre going ahead on a pilot basis

And the winner of the search for Leitrim's Best 99 is.........

Chance to win Carrick Cineplex tickets

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie