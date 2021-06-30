Best wishes to Dr Kieran Greene who has retired

Dr Kieran Greene pictured outside the Medical Centre in Carrick-on-Shannon yesterday. Picture: Willie Donnellan
Best wishes are extended to Dr Kieran Greene, Carrick-on-Shannon, who retired from general practice yesterday, Tuesday, June 29, after 41 years of service in the town.
Kieran is a native of Lisdoonvarna, Co Clare, and qualified from University College Galway in 1975 where he met his future wife, Mohill native, Dr Geraldine Scollan-Greene.
They both then worked for 18 months in Australia and two years in Sligo General Hospital before joining the practice in Carrick-on-Shannon in Presentation House before moving out to Hartley and finally into the new Medical Centre.
We wish Kieran good health and happiness in his retirement.
