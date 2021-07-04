Generosity of farmers to the fore

Generosity of Longford farmers to the fore

Fitzpatrick, David McGee (Nutritionist), Pat Lalor (Chairperson Hooves 4 Hospice Project), Helen Kells (manager Carrigallen Mart), Charlie Reilly and Cecil Bennett Picture: Shelley Corcoran

Reporter:

Alan Walsh

Dairy farmers in county Longford, have come together to raise €15,200 for the Hooves 4 Hospice Project which aims to raise €1 million towards the building of a Regional Hospice to serve the people of Longford, Westmeath, Laois and Offaly.

The midlands is now the only region in the country with no purpose built specialised facility to provide respite and end of life care for members of the community who need it.

Local farmers Eugene Fitzpatrick, Cecil Bennett, Charlie Reilly, Mike Magan and many others, asked farmers to donate a calf for the fundraiser.

The response was so generous that it was decided to sell all the calves at a special sale in Carrigallen Mart on May 22 last.

In addition, Kiernan Milling in Granard kindly sponsored a bag of calf ration for the buyer of each calf at the mart.

In total 50 calves were sold on the day in Carrigallen Mart.

Buyers were very generous in their bidding both at the ring side and online with a top price of €650 being achieved.

The organisers would like to thank the farmers who donated animals, Helen Kells manager of Carrigallen Mart for kindly facilitating the sale, Kiernan Milling for their sponsorship of the event and the local companies and general public for cash donations.

Hooves 4 Hospice, launched by Tullamore Lions Club at the beginning of 2020, is a very ambitious community based fundraiser to provide funds to build a Level 3 Hospice to provide specialist end of life care and support for people in the four midland counties.

Mr Pat Lalor, chairperson, of the Project committee, explained that farmers are being asked to donate a young animal that they or a host farmer will rear for 12 to 18 months.

When that donated animal is sold the proceeds will go directly into the Midland Hospice Building Fund. “We will work enthusiastically with all our stakeholders to ensure the success of this project and to make as big a contribution as we can to the fund for a Level 3 Hospice in the midlands,” he said.

