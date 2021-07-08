Orange Parade in Donegal postponed

Previous Orange Order parade in Rossnowlagh, Co Donegal.
There’ll be no annual Orange Order Parade in Rossnowlagh this weekend, for the second year running, due to Covid-19.
The county lecturer of the Donegal Grand Orange Lodge, Norman Henry, says the tradition of marching and meeting with friends will be badly missed.
The parade in Donegal is usually attended by orange order lodges in the Republic of Ireland including Leitrim.
While the twelefth parades will go ahead in Nothern Ireland due to current covid-19 restrictions in the Republic the Rossnowlagh event has been postoned.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.