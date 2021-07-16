Sligo man giving away 4 bed home to raise vital funds for Pieta House

A County Sligo man has decided to give away his stunning home on the Wild Atlantic Way to one lucky winner.

Today FM and Newstalk’s Byron Callaghan explained how he hopes to help families own their home, live mortgage and debt free, plus get 10 thousand euro in cash, all while supporting Pieta House.

The Sligo native like many of us has had enough of the housing crisis in Ireland With house prices continuing to soar, supply shortages and rising building costs – he has decided to tackle the situation.

Speaking on Down to Business with Bobby Kerr on Newstalk, Mr Callaghan explained what motivated him to give away his house. "I'm fortunate to own a house, and there's some of my friends who I look around at and they've saved up deposits,

they've got mortgage approval, and they're being priced out of the market continually".

"So I decided, let's do something different, let's tackle the market from a different angle, let's give away the house”, he said.

For just 23 euro people can grab a ticket to enter the draw for a chance to win the stunning four-bed home which according to the competition organisers, offers ‘‘the perfect blend of calm and quiet, with endless possibilities of city life just minutes

away.’’

The house is located in a quiet cul-de-sac on the edge of Sligo town, which offers people the chance to live near Knocknarea and Benbulben mountains and nearby beaches including Strandhill and Rosses Point.

Stamp duty and legal fees are covered on the dwelling which is only ten minutes from the beach and a short stroll into town.

Mr Callaghan added that "the tickets are limited so that means the odds are really good”.

"It's an absolute steal at £20, but don't limit yourself to one ticket, the more the merrier," he said.

Mr Callaghan acknowledged that while it would probably be easier to sell the house privately, he is "very passionate about the idea of people living stress-free, mortgage-free" in his home.

When asked about his chosen charity on Today FM’s Dermot and Dave, Mr. Callaghan said Pieta is “an amazing charity, they’ve 15 centres across the country, they’re on the phone 24 hours a day”.

He added “if the last 18 months or so has taught us anything it’s that we have to look out for each other a bit more”

"This money will go a long way to support their vital service."

You can enter the competition here. More information on the house and the competition can be found on Facebook and Instagram @winwestcoasthome, or on the website here. www.winwestcoasthome.com




