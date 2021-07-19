Another sunny day in Leitrim

Today will be very warm today with widespread sunshine and just scattered patches of cloud. There is a slight chance of an isolated shower developing in the midlands this evening. Highest temperatures of 25 to 29 degrees, a little less warm along coasts where a sea breeze develops.
TONIGHT
Warm and humid tonight with mainly clear skies. Patches of mist and fog will develop in a light variable breeze. Temperatures only falling back to between 14 and 17 degrees.
TOMORROW
Tomorrow, Tuesday, will be another very warm and largely dry day with widespread sunshine. There is a slight chance of an isolated shower developing in the evening. Temperatures reaching 24 to 28 degrees generally, but staying a few degrees less warm along coasts with sea breezes developing.
