Brides to protest in Dublin today over wedding restrictions

Brides wearing wedding dresses are set to march through the streets of Dublin today in a protest that is calling for the guest limit at wedding receptions to be increased to 100 from August.

The demonstration has been timed to coincide with today’s Cabinet meeting, where expanding capacity at weddings is set to be discussed.

Couples face an anxious wait for information over whether the number of guests at weddings can increase from 50 to 100 from August 5, as had previously been expected under Ireland’s reopening plans.

Last week, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar advised people to operate on the basis that 50 guests would be the maximum allowed.

The brides will gather at the Department of Health on Baggot Street at 12 midday before parading en masse to the Department of the Taoiseach at Government Buildings on Merrion Street upper.

The bridal march is being organised by the Wedding International Professionals Association (WIPA). The group has devised its own health and safety guidelines, containing over 50 recommendations on wedding safety.