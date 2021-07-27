Search our Archive

27/07/2021

1452599005378
1566990333114

Brides to protest in Dublin today over wedding restrictions

Brides to protest in Dublin today over wedding restrictions

Brides to protest in Dublin today over wedding restrictions

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Brides wearing wedding dresses are set to march through the streets of Dublin today in a protest that is calling for the guest limit at wedding receptions to be increased to 100 from August.

The demonstration has been timed to coincide with today’s Cabinet meeting, where expanding capacity at weddings is set to be discussed.

Couples face an anxious wait for information over whether the number of guests at weddings can increase from 50 to 100 from August 5, as had previously been expected under Ireland’s reopening plans.

Last week, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar advised people to operate on the basis that 50 guests would be the maximum allowed.

The brides will gather at the Department of Health on Baggot Street at 12 midday before parading en masse to the Department of the Taoiseach at Government Buildings on Merrion Street upper.

The bridal march is being organised by the Wedding International Professionals Association (WIPA). The group has devised its own health and safety guidelines, containing over 50 recommendations on wedding safety.

Cancellation of Carrick regatta

Dramatic increase in Covid cases in Leitrim and Sligo

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie