WARNING: No swim order still in place for Keeldra Lake near Cloone in South Leitrim

Leitrim County Council is again renewing a warning against swimming in Keeldra Lake, near Cloone in South Leitrim.
The popular swimming spot has been closed to swimmers for the entire Summer season as a result of toxic algal blooms.
Despite the closure notice and repeated warnings, some families are still bringing their children to swim in the lake.
Leitrim County Council says that swimming in Keeldra may cause illness, especially in children and swimming remains strictly prohibited.
