Reduction in clergy noted in Ardagh & Clonmacnoise Diocese
Diocese of Ardagh and Clonmacnois Appointments for 2021 have been announced:
Fr Patrick Murphy, PP Mohill and Fenagh, appointed Administrator Athlone.
Fr Nigel Charles, Administrator Streete and
Rathowen, appointed PP Mohill and Fenagh.
Fr Declan Shannon, Administrator Athlone, appointed Chaplain, the Defence Forces, Custume Barracks, Athlone.
Fr Pierre Pepper, CC Athlone, appointed Administrator Streete and Rathowen.
Fr Reji Kurian, CC Longford, appointed residen priest Boher, Syro Malabar chaplain and assist in Athlone.
Fr Joseph OKere, on study leave and resident priest
Boher, is appointed to the staff of the National Missionary Seminary of St Paul, Abuja, Nigeria.
Bishop of Ardagh & Clonmacnoise Francis Duffy thanked “all our priests for all their dedicated and
generous service.”
He informed the members of the diocese, "This year our two largest parishes, Athlone andLongford, each have a reduction in clergy. Unfortunately, because of the age profile of clergy and lack of vocations, some priests will not be replaced as they retire or are reassigned. I encourage continued collaboration between parishes. I also encourage continued prayer and support for vocations in the Diocese.”
