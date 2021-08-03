Search our Archive

03/08/2021

1452599005378
1566990333114

Reduction in clergy noted in Ardagh & Clonmacnoise Diocese

Diocesan changes for 2021 announced

Reduction in clergy noted in Ardagh & Clonmacnoise Diocese

Reduction in clergy noted in Ardagh & Clonmacnoise Diocese

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Diocese of Ardagh and Clonmacnois Appointments for 2021 have been announced:


Fr Patrick Murphy, PP Mohill and Fenagh, appointed Administrator Athlone.
Fr Nigel Charles, Administrator Streete and
Rathowen, appointed PP Mohill and Fenagh.
Fr Declan Shannon, Administrator Athlone, appointed Chaplain, the Defence Forces, Custume Barracks, Athlone.
Fr Pierre Pepper, CC Athlone, appointed Administrator Streete and Rathowen.
Fr Reji Kurian, CC Longford, appointed residen priest Boher, Syro Malabar chaplain and assist in Athlone.
Fr Joseph OKere, on study leave and resident priest
Boher, is appointed to the staff of the National Missionary Seminary of St Paul, Abuja, Nigeria.


Bishop of Ardagh & Clonmacnoise Francis Duffy thanked “all our priests for all their dedicated and
generous service.”
He informed the members of the diocese, "This year our two largest parishes, Athlone andLongford, each have a reduction in clergy. Unfortunately, because of the age profile of clergy and lack of vocations, some priests will not be replaced as they retire or are reassigned. I encourage continued collaboration between parishes. I also encourage continued prayer and support for vocations in the Diocese.”

Poll: Should Communions and Confirmations go ahead this year?

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie