Will Taylor Swift visit Leitrim?

Taylor Swift pictured in Donegal
First we heard singer superstar Taylor Swift was in Donegal, now we hear she is in Cavan ... next stop Leitrim?!
The award winning singer and songwriter was spotted in Donegal during the heatwave and now there are rumours flying around that she is in Co Cavan with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn.
Joe Alwyn is understood to bgin filming a new Netflix thriller in Wicklow at the end of August.
Donegal Tourism marked the Taylor's recent visit tweeting, "Taylor Swift has shared some lovely moments enjoying Magherawarden Beach, Portsalon yesterday. We hope you had a wonderful time in Donegal".
If Swift is looking for the perfect hideaway to finish out her Irish Summer, Leitrim is the answer!
