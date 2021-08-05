Approval granted for new Gaelscoil for Manorhamilton

A decision to grant project approval for Gaelscoil Chluainín, Manorhamilton has been announced today by the Minister for Education, Norma Foley TD.
Local TD and Minister of State Frank Feighan was notified of the decision today by the Department of Education. Under the large-scale capital programme Gaelscoil Chluainín has been approved for a new building with a 5 Classroom Primary School with GP Hall and 1 Class SEN Base - 1,168.5m2.
“This is terrific news for the community and the local Gaelscoil committee in Manorhamilton who have been campaigning for a new building for Gaelscoil Chluainín for a number of years now.
“The current building was not fit for purpose as a working school building so this announcement is timely, my understanding is that a site has been purchased at Amorset on the Bundoran Road, Manorhamilton and now with the funding allocated today this is further step in getting a permanent ‘fit for purpose’ school building for Gaelscoil Chluainín.
“The next step will be the planning stage which I hope will go well and that building can commence at the earliest opportunity” concluded Minister Feighan.
