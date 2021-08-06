Equipment funding announced for 9 clubs in Leitrim

€16.6 million has been announced in equipment grants under the latest round of the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme (SCEP).
In Co Leitrim, €106,771 has been allocated to 9 sports clubs.
Aughavas Parish Improvements Scheme - Purchase of Mower, Multi-sport €12,013
Ballinamore Golf Club Maintenance Equipment - Mower, Golf €17,388
Carrick Fins Swim Club Sports Capital Programme 2020 - Dive right in! Swimming €7,672
Carrick-on-Shannon Rowing Club - Oars, Ergometers, Safety Launches, Safety Pontoons €11,455
Drumstrand Community Partnership Co Ltd Drumstrand Community Partnership CLG, Canoeing / Kayaking €5,339
Glencar Community Park Mower, Multi-sport €7,224
Leitrim Sports Partnership - Rowing at Lough Rynn Amenity Sports Hub Multi-sport €15,328
Mohill Park Sport and Leisure Facility - Gym and Fitness equipment for new gym facility, Multi-
sport €28,716
St Joseph’s Ladies Football Club - Underage equipment, Gaelic Games €1,636.
Fine Gael TD and Minister of State Frank Feighan has welcomed the allocation for Co Leitrim.
“As Minister for Well Being and Health Ireland I would like to see more participation is sport especially among our younger population, the provision of this funding to improve club’s equipment will encourage more engagement in active sport and help realise the immense benefits that physical activity can bring to our lives,” concluded Minister Feighan.
