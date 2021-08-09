09/08/2021

Two injured in car accident outside Boyle

Two injured in car accident outside Boyle

Two injured in car accident outside Boyle

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Two people were injured in a road collision in between Boyle and Carrick-on-Shannon at the weekend.

At approximately 10 am on Saturday, August 7  emergency services were called to the scene of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles that occurred at Tawneytaskin, Boyle.  Three ambulances, Gardai and the fire service attended the scene at the Boyle junction on the Sligo side of the N4.

The male driver and female passenger of one of the cars (both in their 60s) were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardai say that the driver of the other vehicle, a man in his 30s, was arrested for road traffic offences and taken to Castlerea Garda Station.

