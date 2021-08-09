Not sure if you have a valid NCT? Check here
As a result of lockdowns over the last 18 months there is some confusion over the status of NCT tests for vehicles.
While NCTS centres are now fully operational, some vehicles were given extensions to their NCT which impact their test dates in 2021.
Not having a valid NCT on your vehicle can lead to fines but, more importantly, it can invalidate your insurance, leading to additional problems if your are stopped at a garda checkpoint or, if you are involved in an accident.
If you are unsure if your vehicle has a valid NCT or want to know when your car is due for testing, then click here.
Remember, it is your responsibility as a vehicle owner to know when your vehicle is due for a test and to ensure it is tested before that due date expires.