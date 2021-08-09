09/08/2021

Tell the kids: Funfair coming to Leitrim this weekend!

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Great news for young (and old) a funfair is coming to Carrick-on-Shannon from  his weekend.

Murray's Funfair have announced they will be in Carrick Indoor Karting from Friday August 13 - Sunday August 22.
We are excited!

