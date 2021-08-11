Floods cause chaos across Leitrim

Torrential rainfall across the North West resulted in flash flooding at a number of locations where no flooding has been seen in living memory.

See gallery of flood pictures here.



A pub was inundated in Ballinaglera and several nearby houses had to be evacuated, homes were flooded in Rooskey and roads were cut in several areas of Leitrim as a result of torrential rainfall between Thursday, August 5 and last Monday morning.

Cllr Gerry Dolan said that the flash flooding seen between Drumshanbo and Dowra at lunchtime on Monday was “unbelievable.”

Fire brigades in Drumshanbo and Dowra were called in to deal with serious flooding in Rynn’s pub and a number of other houses close by.

Two houses had to be evacuated and there were several other houses under threat of flooding for a short while, according to Leitrim's Chief Fire Officer, Finian Joyce.

The height of the water along the outside wall in Ballinaglera. Picture Gerry Faughnan



“Rynn's pub in Ballinaglera flooded and several homes were under threat and that has never been known to flood there before,” Cllr Dolan noted.

“Five or six spots on the road between Drumshanbo and Dowra also flooded, in places it was 12 inches deep. This just rose up all of a sudden around midday and the flooding on the road was all gone two hours later. It was unbelievable.

“I don't know exactly what happened and the flooding of the pub is something that happened so suddenly.”

Cllr Dolan said that he was worried there would be a recurrence adding it is vital that a full examination is carried out.

“The football field in Ballinaglera was like a lake. Places have flooded where people have never seen it flooding in living memory before,” he said.

Flash flooding also led to the closure of the N4 at Annaduff from the evening of August 5 through to the morning of August 6. Mohill fire brigade and the Roads section of Leitrim County Council along with Gardai were in attendance for a number of hours following “serious flooding” on the N4 and traffic diversions had to be set up around Dromod and Mohill.

Cllr Des Guckian described the incident as “disastrous, unprecedented flooding”.



“The entrance to a large and long concrete drainage pipe, under a neighbouring field, had been blocked and a lake of water built up on the road causing traffic to be diverted, for twelve hours, via the Mohill Cross, Mohill and the Dromod Roundabout.

“Local property was very much under threat and people have asked me to impress upon County Council officials to fully investigate what happened and to make sure it never happens again.

“It is my personal belief that the major emergency plan for roads should have been activated.”

Cllr Sean McGowan said that the flooding at Annaduff “discommoded a lot of people. There was a seven hour delay in opening the road again,” he noted.

Flooding on the N4. Picture: Gerry Faughnan



“I would like to compliment the Council staff in getting there so quickly and the emergency services. This appears to be the result of a blockage and it is important that the Council ensure all main drains are clear to prevent this happening again.”

The torrential rainfall on Thursday night and into Friday morning also resulted in flash flooding of homes on the Roscommon side of Rooskey village.

Locals said the damage ran into the thousands of euro.



In Ballinamore, which is rarely affected by flooding, the Shannon Erne canal burst the banks on to the Golf Links Road leaving it impassable.

Lock 5 Ardrum and Lock 7 Ballyduff were both submerged under water and could not be used by boats and cruisers on Sunday. The water levels were also so high they almost covered the footbridge of the popular Canal Bank Walk.



In Dromahair, the River Bonet could not be kept contained and flooded gardens and farm land.

Local resident Hugh McDermott said some homes along the Bonet will be worried about further flooding as we head into winter.

Despite raising his own bank on the side of the Bonet river recently, his back garden was completely flooded from Friday last week.

He said the river was high a few months ago and says the OPW and those managing the river “need to work with landowners along the problem areas.”



Hugh noted the recent funding of €18,000 for a feasibility study on the river, but says “there is no need for it, we need action.” He said little has been done to prevent the flooding of homes that occurred last summer happening again. He said the sluices need to be opened and the river needs to be “cleared out.”

The R287 Sligo to Dromahair Road was flooded at the 'Long stretch' at Carraroe. The road was closed with diversions in place until Tuesday, August 10.



Glencar Lake flooded out onto the road at the weekend. The road was closed for some time on the Sligo side. Those who braved the rain to Glencar Waterfall saw the majestic Leitrim landmark in all it's glory as it descended from the mountain.