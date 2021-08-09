Watch: Powerful video of rainfloods at Glencar Waterfall

Flooding around Glencar
Glencar lake flooded the roads on the Sligo side, but those who braved a visit to Glencar Waterfall from the Manorhamilton side yesterday (August 8) was in for a treat.
The power of water was on full display at Glencar Waterfall and Glencar TeaShed took this wonderful video to showcase the mad rush of water from Leitrim's most famous landmark.
