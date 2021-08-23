Search of vehicle in Leitrim results in €1,500 drug find

File photo
Leitrim gardaí have seized approximately €1,500 of what is believed to be ketamine during the search of a vehicle that took place in the Aughawillan area of Carrigallen, Co Leitrim over the weekend.
The incident happened at approximately 8:50pm on Saturday, the 21st of August 2021.
No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.
