17/09/2021

PUP payments in Leitrim drop this week

Last day for new PUP entrants as Donegal numbers now at 7,255

From July 8 PUP closed to new applications

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

The total number of people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) has fallen to 114,600 this week, a drop of 25,526.

In Leitrim just 631 people remains on the PUP payment, down 133 in just a week. In May 2020 4,044 Leitrim people were in receipt of the payment.

The large decrease around the country is made up of students returning to college, who are no longer entitled to claim the PUP. 

In the last week the rates of payment have also been cut by €50 as part of the Government's plan to gradually wind down the scheme.

In total, €29.65m will be paid out in PUP payments this week

A further 179,761 people remained on the Live Register at the end of last month.

"The economy is now substantially reopened and it is really encouraging to see businesses actively advertising for and hiring new staff," said Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys.

"The PUP was always a temporary emergency support and as the emergency phase of the pandemic has now passed, it is the right time to start the process of winding the payment down," the Minister said.

Further cuts in the rates of the PUP will take place in November and in February of next year, at which point all recipients will be receiving the €203 maximum jobseekers payment

The Government has said the process of transitionining those in receipt of the PUP over to jobseekers benefit or allowance, as they reach the €203 payment level, will not begin until after October 22, when the bulk of the remaining restrictions on activity are due to be lifted.

