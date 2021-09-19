Search

19/09/2021

Megan's make up skills bags the "opporunity of a lifetime"

Megan's make up skills bags the "opporunity of a lifetime"

Megan O'Connor's primal fear

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Megan O'Connor from Ballinamore is rising to fame for her make up artistry on Glow Up Ireland!

This week’s guest judge for episode 3 of Glow Up Ireland was Michèle Burke – LA based Oscar winning makeup artist

Michèle is the winner of two Oscars for “Best Makeup” for Bram Stoker’s Dracula and Quest for Fire and has been nominated a total of six times. Michèle’s credits include Dracula, Mission Impossible 3 and 4, Jerry Maguire, As Good As It Gets and Minority Report among many others. Her leading ladies include Penelope Cruz, Helen Hunt, Jessica Chastain, and Cameron Diaz and her leading men include Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Orlando Bloom and Morgan Freeman.

For Thursday night’s challenge the remaining 8 make-up artists (MUAs) were asked to create modern day versions of some of Michele’s most memorable film characters.

The eight MUAs were be paired up to test their team playing skills, as being asked to 'double team on sets happens all the time' and is part of the challenge of a real working environment. Ballinamore's Megan was teamed up with Caolán and Michéle loved the 3D and flames," their "make up was flawless" and their paintwork and communication skills impressed. The pair walked away with  the life changing prize for an all access mentorship by this incredible award winning makeup artist. Megan said the prize was "the opportunity of a lifetime."

This is Megan's second prize to win, in the first episode Megan received an editorial photoshoot with Celebrity Fashion Designer Colin Horgan for Stellar magazine and she will be the make up artist for Horgan during London Fashion Week 2022!

The creative challenge this week was entitled ‘Primal Fear.’ The 8 MUAs were tasked with creating a look that embodies their worst fear or phobia. Megan's masterpiece was inspired by her nightmares of losing teeth - she had teeth stuck on her face - scairly impressive!

Don't miss Glow Up Ireland, presented by TV star, model and influencer Maura Higgins which airs on RTÉ2 from 9.35pm every Thursday. 

Ballinamore's new Island Theatre to host live Soirée

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media