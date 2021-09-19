Congrats to The Red Bank restaurant for scooping prestigious Georgina Campbell award

Congratulations to The Red Bank restaurant in Carrick-on-Shannon which has picked up a coveted Georgina Campbell Irish Food & Hospitality Award 2021. The restaurant on St George's Terrace was given a 'Taste of the Waterways' award.

Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen in Dublin City took home the prestigious 'Restaurant of the Year Chef of the Year' award, while 'Chef of the Year' went to to Damien Grey of Liath in Blackrock, Co. Dublin.

The Olde Glen in Carrigart, Co Donegal was announced as 'Pub of the Year'.

The full list of winners is as follows:

1. GEORGINA CAMPBELL ‘Movers & Shakers’ AWARD 2021

Alex and Carina Conyngham Slane Castle and Rock Farm Slane, Co. Meath

2. GEORGINA CAMPBELL RESTAURANT OF THE YEAR 2021

Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen, Co. Dublin

3. GEORGINA CAMPBELL CHEF OF THE YEAR 2021

Damien Grey Liath, Blackrock, Co. Dublin

4. GEORGINA CAMPBELL SEAFOOD CHEF OF THE YEAR 2021

Denis Vaughan Vaughans Liscannor and Lahinch, Co. Clare

5. GEORGINA CAMPBELL PUB OF THE YEAR 2021

The Olde Glen Carrigart, Co. Donegal

6. GEORGINA CAMPBELL HOTEL OF THE YEAR 2021

5-Star Hotel: Park Hotel Kenmare, Co. Kerry

4-Star Hotel of the Year: Cliff at Lyons Celbridge, Co. Kildare

3-Star Hotel of the Year: The Station House Hotel Kilmessan, Co. Meath

7. GEORGINA CAMPBELL BEST ACTIVITY BREAKS 2021

5-Star Hotel: Ashford Castle Estate Cong, Co. Mayo

4-Star Hotel: Mulranny Park Hotel Westport, Co. Mayo

3-Star Hotel: Arnolds Hotel Dunfanaghy, Co. Donegal

8. GEORGINA CAMPBELL COUNTRY HOUSE OF THE YEAR 2021

Enniscoe House Ballina, Co. Mayo

9. GEORGINA CAMPBELL GUESTHOUSE OF THE YEAR 2021

Castlewood House Dingle, Co. Kerry

10. GEORGINA CAMPBELL B&B OF THE YEAR 2021

Hazelwood Lodge Ballyvaughan, Co. Clare

11. GEORGINA CAMPBELL BEST GARDENS & GARDEN STAYS 2021

Visitor Attraction: Kylemore Abbey & Victorian Walled Garden Connemara, Co. Galway

Country House & Heritage Gardens: Kilmokea Country Manor & Gardens Great Island Campile, Co. Wexford

Historic Garden Stay & Dine: Burtown House & Garden Athy, Co. Kildare

Boutique Hotel & Gardens: Marlfield House Gorey, Co. Wexford

12. GEORGINA CAMPBELL OUTDOOR DINING AWARD 2021

Historic House: Butler House & Garden Kilkenny, Co. Kilkenny

Guesthouse: Gleesons Roscommon, Co. Roscommon

Restaurant: Old Street Restaurant Malahide, Co. Dublin

13. GEORGINA CAMPBELL ‘HAPPY PLACE’ AWARD

Hotel: Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort Ballymena, Co. Antrim

Restaurant: An Port Mór Westport, Co. Mayo

Café: Good Day Deli, Co. Cork

Pub: Blairs Inn Cloghroe, Co. Cork

Radio: Neven Maguire MacNean House & Restaurant Blacklion, Co. Cavan

14. GEORGINA CAMPBELL BUSINESS HOTEL OF THE YEAR 2021

InterContinental Dublin, Ballsbridge, Co. Dublin

15. GEORGINA CAMPBELL FAMILY FRIENDLY HOTEL OF THE YEAR 2021

Fitzgeralds Woodlands House Hotel & Spa, Adare, Co. Limerick

16. GEORGINA CAMPBELL PET FRIENDLY HOTEL OF THE YEAR 2021

The Twelve Hotel, Barna, Co. Galway

17. GEORGINA CAMPBELL BEST PIVOT 2021

Restaurant: Dough Bros, Co. Galway

Chef: Gráinne Mullins Grá, Chocolates Kilchreest, Co. Galway

Person: Kevin Aherne Sage Midleton, Co. Cork

Producer: Ballymakenny Farm Ballymakenny, Co. Louth

18. GEORGINA CAMPBELL BEST COLLABORATIONS 2021

Gaz Smith Michaels Mount Merrion & Higgins Family Butchers, Sutton, Co. Dublin

Whelehans Wines & China Sichuan. Co. Dublin

19. GEORGINA CAMPBELL STREET FOOD OF THE YEAR 2021

⁠Bites by Kwanghi, Co. Dublin

20. GEORGINA CAMPBELL COMMUNITY AWARDS 2021

Person: Claire Nash Nash 19 Restaurant & Food Shop, Co. Cork

Restaurant: Cyprus Avenue, Belfast

Event: Food On The Edge JP McMahon, Co. Galway

Hotel: No. 1 Pery Square Hotel, Co. Limerick

21. GEORGINA CAMPBELL GLOBAL CUISINE AWARD 2021

Rasam Restaurant Glasthule, Co. Dublin

22. GEORGINA CAMPBELL DRINKS AWARD 2021

Boann Distillery Drogheda, Co. Louth

23. GEORGINA CAMPBELL MEMORABLE EXPERIENCE 2021

The Wicklow Escape Donard, Co. Wicklow

24. GEORGINA CAMPBELL HIDEAWAY OF THE YEAR 2021

Barrow House, Tralee, Co. Kerry

25. GEORGINA CAMPBELL NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR 2021

Camus Farm Field Kitchen, Clonakilty, Co. Cork

26. GEORGINA CAMPBELL SUSTAINABILITY AWARD 2021

Hotel: Gregans Castle Hotel Ballyvaughan, Co. Clare

Restaurant: BuJo, Sandymount, Co. Dublin

Producer: Seagull Bakery Tramore, Co. Waterford

Food Truck: The Salty Buoy by Niall Sabongi, Co. Dublin

27. GEORGINA CAMPBELL AWARDS 2021 ‘THE LITTLE THINGS’

Housekeeping: Mary Bourke at The Mustard Seed, Ballingarry, Co. Limerick

Toiletries: The Handmade Soap Company, Slane, Co. Meath

Flowers: Flower Farmers of Ireland

Tableware: Fermoyle Pottery, Ballinskelligs, Co. Kerry

Soft furnishings: Magee 1866, Donegal Town, Co. Donegal

28. GEORGINA CAMPBELL TASTE OF THE WATERWAYS AWARD 2021

Hotel: Keenans of Tarmonbarry, Co. Roscommon

Restaurant: The Red Bank Restaurant Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim

Pub: Larkins Bar & Restaurant Garrykennedy, Co. Tipperary

29. GEORGINA CAMPBELL IRISH BREAKFAST AWARDS 2021

Hotel: The Mariner Westport, Co. Mayo

Guesthouse: The Wild Honey Inn Lisdoonvarna, Co. Clare

B&B: Bervie Achill, Co. Mayo