Congrats to The Red Bank restaurant for scooping prestigious Georgina Campbell award

The Red Bank restaurant in Carrick-on-Shannon
Congratulations to The Red Bank restaurant in Carrick-on-Shannon which has picked up a coveted Georgina Campbell Irish Food & Hospitality Award 2021. The restaurant on St George's Terrace was given a 'Taste of the Waterways' award.
Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen in Dublin City took home the prestigious 'Restaurant of the Year Chef of the Year' award, while 'Chef of the Year' went to to Damien Grey of Liath in Blackrock, Co. Dublin.
The Olde Glen in Carrigart, Co Donegal was announced as 'Pub of the Year'.
The full list of winners is as follows:
1. GEORGINA CAMPBELL ‘Movers & Shakers’ AWARD 2021
Alex and Carina Conyngham Slane Castle and Rock Farm Slane, Co. Meath
2. GEORGINA CAMPBELL RESTAURANT OF THE YEAR 2021
Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen, Co. Dublin
3. GEORGINA CAMPBELL CHEF OF THE YEAR 2021
Damien Grey Liath, Blackrock, Co. Dublin
4. GEORGINA CAMPBELL SEAFOOD CHEF OF THE YEAR 2021
Denis Vaughan Vaughans Liscannor and Lahinch, Co. Clare
5. GEORGINA CAMPBELL PUB OF THE YEAR 2021
The Olde Glen Carrigart, Co. Donegal
6. GEORGINA CAMPBELL HOTEL OF THE YEAR 2021
5-Star Hotel: Park Hotel Kenmare, Co. Kerry
4-Star Hotel of the Year: Cliff at Lyons Celbridge, Co. Kildare
3-Star Hotel of the Year: The Station House Hotel Kilmessan, Co. Meath
7. GEORGINA CAMPBELL BEST ACTIVITY BREAKS 2021
5-Star Hotel: Ashford Castle Estate Cong, Co. Mayo
4-Star Hotel: Mulranny Park Hotel Westport, Co. Mayo
3-Star Hotel: Arnolds Hotel Dunfanaghy, Co. Donegal
8. GEORGINA CAMPBELL COUNTRY HOUSE OF THE YEAR 2021
Enniscoe House Ballina, Co. Mayo
9. GEORGINA CAMPBELL GUESTHOUSE OF THE YEAR 2021
Castlewood House Dingle, Co. Kerry
10. GEORGINA CAMPBELL B&B OF THE YEAR 2021
Hazelwood Lodge Ballyvaughan, Co. Clare
11. GEORGINA CAMPBELL BEST GARDENS & GARDEN STAYS 2021
Visitor Attraction: Kylemore Abbey & Victorian Walled Garden Connemara, Co. Galway
Country House & Heritage Gardens: Kilmokea Country Manor & Gardens Great Island Campile, Co. Wexford
Historic Garden Stay & Dine: Burtown House & Garden Athy, Co. Kildare
Boutique Hotel & Gardens: Marlfield House Gorey, Co. Wexford
12. GEORGINA CAMPBELL OUTDOOR DINING AWARD 2021
Historic House: Butler House & Garden Kilkenny, Co. Kilkenny
Guesthouse: Gleesons Roscommon, Co. Roscommon
Restaurant: Old Street Restaurant Malahide, Co. Dublin
13. GEORGINA CAMPBELL ‘HAPPY PLACE’ AWARD
Hotel: Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort Ballymena, Co. Antrim
Restaurant: An Port Mór Westport, Co. Mayo
Café: Good Day Deli, Co. Cork
Pub: Blairs Inn Cloghroe, Co. Cork
Radio: Neven Maguire MacNean House & Restaurant Blacklion, Co. Cavan
14. GEORGINA CAMPBELL BUSINESS HOTEL OF THE YEAR 2021
InterContinental Dublin, Ballsbridge, Co. Dublin
15. GEORGINA CAMPBELL FAMILY FRIENDLY HOTEL OF THE YEAR 2021
Fitzgeralds Woodlands House Hotel & Spa, Adare, Co. Limerick
16. GEORGINA CAMPBELL PET FRIENDLY HOTEL OF THE YEAR 2021
The Twelve Hotel, Barna, Co. Galway
17. GEORGINA CAMPBELL BEST PIVOT 2021
Restaurant: Dough Bros, Co. Galway
Chef: Gráinne Mullins Grá, Chocolates Kilchreest, Co. Galway
Person: Kevin Aherne Sage Midleton, Co. Cork
Producer: Ballymakenny Farm Ballymakenny, Co. Louth
18. GEORGINA CAMPBELL BEST COLLABORATIONS 2021
Gaz Smith Michaels Mount Merrion & Higgins Family Butchers, Sutton, Co. Dublin
Whelehans Wines & China Sichuan. Co. Dublin
19. GEORGINA CAMPBELL STREET FOOD OF THE YEAR 2021
Bites by Kwanghi, Co. Dublin
20. GEORGINA CAMPBELL COMMUNITY AWARDS 2021
Person: Claire Nash Nash 19 Restaurant & Food Shop, Co. Cork
Restaurant: Cyprus Avenue, Belfast
Event: Food On The Edge JP McMahon, Co. Galway
Hotel: No. 1 Pery Square Hotel, Co. Limerick
21. GEORGINA CAMPBELL GLOBAL CUISINE AWARD 2021
Rasam Restaurant Glasthule, Co. Dublin
22. GEORGINA CAMPBELL DRINKS AWARD 2021
Boann Distillery Drogheda, Co. Louth
23. GEORGINA CAMPBELL MEMORABLE EXPERIENCE 2021
The Wicklow Escape Donard, Co. Wicklow
24. GEORGINA CAMPBELL HIDEAWAY OF THE YEAR 2021
Barrow House, Tralee, Co. Kerry
25. GEORGINA CAMPBELL NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR 2021
Camus Farm Field Kitchen, Clonakilty, Co. Cork
26. GEORGINA CAMPBELL SUSTAINABILITY AWARD 2021
Hotel: Gregans Castle Hotel Ballyvaughan, Co. Clare
Restaurant: BuJo, Sandymount, Co. Dublin
Producer: Seagull Bakery Tramore, Co. Waterford
Food Truck: The Salty Buoy by Niall Sabongi, Co. Dublin
27. GEORGINA CAMPBELL AWARDS 2021 ‘THE LITTLE THINGS’
Housekeeping: Mary Bourke at The Mustard Seed, Ballingarry, Co. Limerick
Toiletries: The Handmade Soap Company, Slane, Co. Meath
Flowers: Flower Farmers of Ireland
Tableware: Fermoyle Pottery, Ballinskelligs, Co. Kerry
Soft furnishings: Magee 1866, Donegal Town, Co. Donegal
28. GEORGINA CAMPBELL TASTE OF THE WATERWAYS AWARD 2021
Hotel: Keenans of Tarmonbarry, Co. Roscommon
Restaurant: The Red Bank Restaurant Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim
Pub: Larkins Bar & Restaurant Garrykennedy, Co. Tipperary
29. GEORGINA CAMPBELL IRISH BREAKFAST AWARDS 2021
Hotel: The Mariner Westport, Co. Mayo
Guesthouse: The Wild Honey Inn Lisdoonvarna, Co. Clare
B&B: Bervie Achill, Co. Mayo
