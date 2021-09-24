Seamus ORourke, Elenor Shanley, Charlie McGettigan and more in Carrigallen this weekend

The Corn Mill Theatre is delighted to welcome a host of leading musicians and artists to their Leitrim Live Concert in Carrigallen this Saturday, September 25 at 5pm.

The event will feature the songs and music of Garadice with Eleanor Shanley, Charlie McGettigan, The Morrow Brothers and The Messages.



The night will be a fusion of folk, country, and traditional music and song, peppered with the wit and wisdom of Seamus O’Rourke, who is the evening’s masterful host.



Philip McIntyre said the concert is a chance for people to simply enjoy themselves, “Music, song, and drama has been sorely missed in our country, so we are thrilled to create an event for people to meet up, enjoy themselves and be entertained by the cream of our county’s entertainment business. While we are mindful of everyone’s health and safety, our aim is to have a care-free afternoon where we’ll remind people that the good times are back!”



Equally Seamus O’Rourke, one of the county’s most sought-after performers, said, “I’m looking forward to getting back on stage and lifting my own spirits as much as anyone else!

“For too long we’ve all been behind closed doors, mithered with our own thoughts. It's time to venture outside the front door and into the arms of thumping music, melodious song, and some questionable banter!”



The Leitrim Live concert is one of several live performance events run in Leitrim with the support of Leitrim County Council and The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport, and Media.

The Leitrim Live Concert is one of many events planned by The Corn Mill Theatre this year.



Booking essential for Leitrim Live on www.cornmilltheatre.com or 087 257 0363.

Tickets are €20 each.